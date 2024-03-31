'If he impresses everybody...:' Big update on Prithvi Shaw's selection in Delhi Capitals' Playing XI

The omission of Prithvi Shaw from the Delhi Capitals' playing XI this season has raised several eyebrows. Shaw, who was looked as the opening partner of David Warner before this season, hasn't found a place in the side so far. In Shaw's absence, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has opened alongside David Warner at the top.

Instead of Shaw, it is Ricky Bhui who has been given a chance. Bhui batted at No. 5 in the first game and No. 3 in the second but has failed to even reach the double-digit mark in both the games. He got out for a duck in against Rajasthan Royals to a snorter from Nandre Burger.

With Delhi's next game against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings, it will be interesting to see whether DC give a chance to Prithvi Shaw or do they stick to the same combination.

Big update on Prithvi Shaw's selection in Delhi Capitals' Playing XI

While speaking to the media ahead of DC's clash against CSK, Ricky Ponting hinted at Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the playing XI.

"Yeah, he's (Shaw) definitely pushing for it. He has worked hard in the last couple of weeks. Obviously, our team make-up in the first game without obviously (Anrich) Nortje being in allowed us to play four overseas batsmen. So by doing that, we pushed Mitchell Marsh to the top of the order, which pushed Prithvi out of the side," Ponting said.

"So, yeah, we'll have a really good look at Prithvi at training and see how well he plays in the nets. And if he impresses everybody today, we'll definitely consider him for selection. We feel that a really good game is just around the corner for us. In fact, I am sure we will have a more positive intent going into this game," the Delhi Capitals head coach added.

Prithvi Shaw is known for his aggressive batting intent in the powerplay. He had a poor season in IPL 2023, where he scored just 106 runs in 8 matches at an average of 13.25.

Delhi Capitals have lost two games in a row and will be up against a strong Chennai Super Kings at Vizag. CSK, on the other hand, have won both the games convincingly and look like a complete side at the moment. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are the only teams so far not to have won any matches.

