Footage of fan who touched Virat Kohli's feet beaten up by security during RCB vs PBKS goes viral

The incident has now enraged the fans on social media.

During a recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), a fan evaded security to touch Virat Kohli's feet. While it was definitely a heartwarming moment to watch, it was nevertheless a security breach that had to be responded to.

However, the way it was tackled could be debatable. After the incident happened and the intruder was brought out of the field of play, he could be seen getting beaten horribly by security personnel.

The fan seemed to be begging mercy as the police arrived at the spot to escort him out, but not before the stadium security had beaten him blue. The incident was seemingly taking place on the first floor of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The video of the same has now gone viral on social media with netizens sharing their opinions on what had transpired.

WATCH: Fan who touched Kohli's feet gets beaten up

The fan who obstructed the field to meet Virat Kohli was beaten up black and blue.



Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/BZ4SKI6f5d — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 27, 2024

Most fans, especially on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their anger and outrage over the incident as many criticized security officials for beating up the fan. Netizens expressed the view that security officials should have turned him over to the police instead of taking matters into their own hands.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, it highlights the crucial balance between fan fervour and security measures at sporting events. Although enthusiasm for the game is profound, it must be directed through channels that prioritize safety and respect for everyone involved.

RCB next gears up for their showdown against Kolkata Knight Riders but this incident underscores the need to preserve the integrity of the sport while promoting an inclusive atmosphere for fans.

