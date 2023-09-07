IPL franchise makes first-ever takeover bid for county side Yorkshire

The inaugural IPL champions have tabled an impressive sum of £25 million. If this bid were to be accepted, it would grant the Royals complete ownership of the club.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has wielded substantial global influence within the realm of Indian cricket. This cricketing extravaganza has evolved into a colossal industry, boasting a valuation that has recently eclipsed the $3 billion threshold according to multiple reports.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Rajasthan Royals have embarked on a bold venture to acquire the prominent English County team, Yorkshire. Allegedly, the inaugural IPL champions have tabled an impressive sum of £25 million. If this bid were to be accepted, it would grant the Royals complete ownership of the club.

Yorkshire finds itself in a precarious financial situation, necessitating an injection of funds, particularly to settle a substantial debt of £15 million owed to former chairman Colin Graves. The club has also engaged in discussions with the former owner of Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, in a bid to sell the Headingley Ground and generate additional capital.

Yorkshire yet to respond to Rajasthan's offer

Rajasthan currently oversees an overseas franchise, the Barbados Royals, and the potential acquisition of Yorkshire would mark their inaugural ownership of a county outfit. While there has been speculation surrounding various loans, Rajasthan's proposition involves a convertible loan structure, facilitating the repayment of debts owed to Graves, with the possibility of conversion into equity at a later juncture.

As of now, Yorkshire has yet to provide a response. It is anticipated that the executives will deliberate on the matter, with the final decision ultimately resting with the club's board members. The outcome will be closely monitored to gauge its implications for Rajasthan. If the deal materializes, the IPL franchise will introduce its own cadre of executives, potentially raising questions about the future of Yorkshire's current director of cricket, Darren Gough.

The England Cricket Board has already expressed openness to foreign investments in cricket, and Rajasthan's bid for Yorkshire is likely to initiate further discussions on this front.

