'IPL ka auction...' - Rohit Sharma takes another dig at Ben Duckett; stump mic airs comment

Rohit Sharma had earlier slammed Ben Duckett in the press conference for his comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive approach.

Rohit Sharma's hilarious dig aimed at Ben Duckett was caught on stump mic.

India captain Rohit Sharma is known for his hilarious comments. Whether it is the press conference or the stump mic, Rohit Sharma ensures to entertain the viewers with his amazing sense of humour.

On Thursday (March 7), when India were facing England in the final Test of the series, Rohit came up with a hilarious dig which was aimed at England opener Ben Duckett. Duckett had aimed an expansive drive to which the Indian captain said, “Isko bol de IPL ka auction ho gaya khatam (tell him that the IPL auction is over).” Rohit's words were caught on stump mic.

Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to Ben Duckett’s comments

On the match eve, Rohit was asked to respond to Ben Duckett’s comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s batting. Ben Duckett had earlier credited England’s Bazball approach for Jaiswal’s aggressive style of batting.

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket," Duckett said earlier.

Rohit replied in a typically hilarious way giving an example of Rishabh Pant’s batting. “There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play,” Rohit responded in the press conference.

Ben Duckett was dismissed for 27 by Kuldeep Yadav before lunch on Day 1 of the fifth Test. Shubman Gill took an outstanding diving catch by running backwards from short cover. England were 100-2 at lunch with Ollie Pope dismissed on the last ball before lunch.

