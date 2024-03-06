'There was a guy called....' - Rohit Sharma's brutal response to Ben Duckett's comments, Yashasvi Jaiswal comparison

Rohit Sharma addresses media at a press conference ahead of the fifth Test at Dharamsala.

The Test series between India and England is coming to its dead end with the hosts having already clinched the trophy. The fifth and final Test of the series will start on March 7 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Two big names are set to play their landmark Test match at the picturesque. For Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow, there can’t be a better venue to play their 100th Test match.

Rohit Sharma slams Ben Duckett’s comments

Ahead of the Dharamsala Test, India captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media at a press conference, where he was asked about Ben Duckett’s controversial comments about Yashasvi Jaiswal learning from England’s style of batting. Rohit replied in his typical style.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal learning from Ben Duckett? There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play,” Rohit said in the press conference.

Rishabh Pant is also known for his aggressive brand of batting. Pant has a strike rate of 73 in Tests before he suffered a car accident in December 2022. He hasn’t played any competitive cricket since.

After the third Test at Rajkot, England opener Ben Duckett asserted that England deserved the acknowledgement for Jaiswal’s attacking brand of cricket.

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket," Duckett had said.

Duckett’s comments received heavy criticism from former England cricketers like Nasser Hussain. Hussain claimed that Jaiswal learnt from his upbringing and not Bazball.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing series so far with 655 runs at an average of 93.57. He is a distant first on the list, with the next best Shubman Gill at 342 runs. Jaiswal’s runs have come at an astonishing strike rate of 78.63.

