'That's the respect we get' - Former Indian spinner slams Ashwin for disrespectful behaviour ahead of his 100th Test

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his 100th Test match against England at Dharamsala.

R Ashwin recently became the second Indian spinner to pick up 500 Test wickets after Anil Kumble.

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to create history when he takes the field on March 7 at Dharamsala against England. Ashwin will become the third Indian spinner after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to achieve the feat. Earlier in the series, he also became the second Indian spinner to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets after Anil Kumble.

Ashwin has been lauded by former cricketers for his skill and variations that he has shown all these years. From a bowler known for his T20 exploits, Ashwin’s transformation into a proper Test spinner has been incredible. He has been instrumental in India’s successful home record in Tests since 2012.

L Sivaramakrishnan slams R Ashwin ahead of his 100th Test

Former India legspinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan slammed R Ashwin for ignoring his phone calls and text messages ahead of the landmark Test.

"Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. That's the respect we former cricketers get," Sivaramakrishnan replied to a post on X praising Ashwin.

Sivaramakrishnan was criticized by the online X users after his tweet. He decided to post again, further clarifying his position on R Ashwin.

Respect comes only from cultured people. Btw, I was earlier tweeting about a minor correction in his action and not criticizing him. If only people understood — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 6, 2024

"Respect comes only from cultured people. Btw, I was earlier tweeting about a minor correction in his action and not criticizing him. If only people understood," he replied to his earlier tweet.

Last year, Sivaramakrishnan launched scorching comments on Ashwin saying, "any fool will get wickets on tempered pitches in India". He also used words like ‘liability fielder' and 'most unfit cricketer' for Ashwin.

R Ashwin has picked up 17 wickets in four Tests so far in this series. He is the only spinner in India’s squad to have played all the four Tests so far. Along with R Ashwin, England’s Jonny Bairstow is set to play his 100th Test match as well at Dharamsala.

