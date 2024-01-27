'There was pressure to keep him out of 15' - IPL star becomes victim of DDCA officials' favouritism

There is a belief amongst the state team's management the the cricketer has lost focus after two seasons of IPL.

An upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) star had to face the brunt of 'favouritism' after being snubbed from his state team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 season. The batter, who is going through a lean patch, was asked to stay back in the team hotel at the behest of powerful officials who wanted to teach the IPL star 'a lesson'.

He was kept out to fit in another player, who is believed to be close to a former BCCI office bearer. There is a belief amongst the Delhi management that Ayush Badoni, who was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2022 for INR 20 lakhs has lost focus after two seasons of IPL and keeping him in the hotel was a way of teaching him a lesson.

The young LSG batter was made the scapegoat to accommodate Kshitiz Sharma.

"Yes, there was pressure to play Kshitiz and specifically to keep Badoni out of 15, so that he doesn't even get BCCI's allotted match fees. Only 15 players are entitled to BCCI match fees. Since he can't be allowed in PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area), it was thought that it would be better off to keep him in hotel," a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

DDCA official reveals real reason why Ayush Badoni was kept in hotel

"The team managers would have had to arrange for his meals separately as BCCI wouldn't have paid for it and also during breaks or match, he couldn't have attended the nets as Punjab CA have their camp on. So it was better to keep him in hotel," the official, who is close to a DDCA director said.

"If Ayush would have scored a 100, those who desperately want to see him out of Delhi cricket wouldn't have got a chance to raise their voice and push for cricketers like Kshitiz, who don't deserve to be in the dressing room. Even he should take blame for not scoring runs," the senior official, who sounded helpless said.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: Hyderabad batter breaks Colin Munro's record for most sixes in a first-class innings

Keeping Ayush Badoni out the 15-member squad however, didn't make much of a difference to Delhi's inept batting as Uttarakhand bowlers shot them out for 147 in their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 group D match. Delhi is having a terrible domestic campaign, having lost 2 and drawn 1 in the three matches played so far in Ranji this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.