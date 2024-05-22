Former IPL stars help USA pull off shock victory over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosts USA pulled off a shock victory against Bangladesh just days before the start of the marquee tournament. USA and Bangladesh are currently engaged in a brief three-match T20I series which acts as a preparatory ground for both the teams ahead of the mega-event.

Interestingly, the key performers in the victory were former Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh.

Former Rajasthan Royals and India U-19 cricketer Harmeet Singh struck the winning runs in a chase of 154 after his three consecutive sixes turned the tide for USA. He finished unbeaten on 33 off 13 balls.

On the other hand, Anderson, who is a well known name in IPL, having plied his trade for multiple franchises remained unbeaten on 34 to see USA over the line.

The USA team found themselves in trouble, struggling at 94 for 5 by the end of the 15th over. However, a crucial partnership between Anderson and Singh where they stitched 64 runs for the sixth wicket in just 28 balls, guided the USA to a historic win.

USA script historic win

Following his heroics, Harmeet said at the post match presentation ceremony where he awarded the Player of the Match Award,

"Great feeling. This is our home ground and we backed ourselves to take that advantage. We came out hard to not give Bangladesh a feeling that we are a walkover."

It was historic win for USA as they have beaten a Test-playing nation only once before tonight in T20I cricket when they registered a win against Ireland in 2021.

The team will now be highly motivated when they face Bangladesh in the rest of the series at home, with the second T20I scheduled for Thursday (May 23) and the third T20I on Saturday (May 25) in Houston.

