Irfan Pathan happy with discarded RCB & DC batter's recent success

A discarded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter has enjoyed a rejuvenation of his form. Following a heroic performance for India A against England Lions, that batter received a much-deserved maiden national team call-up ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test, starting from February 2 (Friday) in Vizag. The 26-year-old also won the Player of the Match award after he scored 161 runs off 160 balls, featuring 18 fours and 5 sixes.

Despite failing to make his mark in the IPL, Sarfaraz Khan has been a household name in the domestic circuit. Back in the 2022 Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz hammered 982 runs at an average of 122.75 with 4 hundreds and 2 fifties to his name.

However, with intense competition for spots amidst a plethora of talents, players like Sarfaraz Khan had to wait long for a turn to get a call-up. Nevertheless, his addition comes after star players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the next Test due to injury concerns.

Irfan Pathan upbeat about domestic players getting a chance in the national fray

Upbeat with domestic players getting a chance in the national fray, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said, "This is a small win for those players who are performing in domestic cricket. You need to give importance to domestic cricket. "

The Indian management have also added the likes of Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar and Rajat Patidar to the squad. Pathan reckoned that it would be great for such players to get opportunities to represent India. He explained that it would help India in the long run.

Pathan added, "It would be great if the young players could get some breathing space and if they are given that, there is the chance that they go on and perform well for India in the future as well."

