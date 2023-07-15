"Petty justification..." - Irfan Pathan alleges Kiran More for turning down ex-India cricketer as Baroda coach

Pathan advocated the appointment of a local coach for the upcoming season for the position of head coach.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has accused Kiran More of neglecting to select a coach for the Baroda senior team simply because the coach did not greet him with a 'hello.' Allegedly in an email that was sent to Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) office bearers, Pathan expressed deep unsettlement regarding the actions and remarks made by former India wicket-keeper More, reported Indian Express.

The Baroda Cricket Association Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), chaired by More with Pathan as one of its members recently convened to appoint a new coach for the Baroda team. Pathan advocated for the appointment of a local coach for the upcoming season and proposed the name of former Baroda player, Connor Williams, for the position of head coach.

However, the CAC did not agree with Pathan's recommendation.

“I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of utmost concern that unfolded during today’s CAC meeting. It is with great disappointment that I witnessed a particular incident involving a Baroda cricket member that is contributing to the downfall of our esteemed institution. The actions and statements made by Kiran More during the meeting have left me deeply unsettled,” Pathan wrote in a long letter.

Mukund Parmar appointed as head coach of Baroda

He further wrote, “More’s assertion that he will obstruct Connor Williams from joining the coaching setup of the Baroda Ranji team simply because of a perceived lack of greeting (“He doesn’t say Hello to me”) is, in my opinion, an absurd and petty justification. This kind of behavior is unbecoming of a senior figure like More, and it reflects poorly on the values we hold as an organization.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: "Aap se zyada ball khel gaya" - Ishan Kishan brutally trolls Ajinkya Rahane

Pathan and More were both unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, the CAC has appointed Mukund Parmar, a former Gujarat batter as the head coach of the Baroda senior team, and S Arvind, a former Karnataka pacer, as the bowling coach for the season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.