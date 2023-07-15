WATCH: "Aap se zyada ball khel gaya" - Ishan Kishan brutally trolls Ajinkya Rahane

This incident took place towards the end of Day 3 when India needed just one wicket to secure victory. Kishan, along with several other Indian fielders found themselves thoroughly entertained by the batting of West Indies' number 11 Jomel Warrican.

Ravichandran Ashwin's masterful bowling and Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable debut innings propelled India to a comprehensive win in the opening Test. However, what has garnered the most attention is the banter captured by the stump microphone. Typically, the volume of the stump mic is regulated by broadcasters, but in this series opener, it was set high enough for viewers to hear. Players from both teams engaged in conversations, discussing tactics to outsmart their opponents.

One player who stood out in terms of delivering witty remarks to both teammates and the opposition was Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan. Making his debut alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kishan was spotted offering instructions to Virat Kohli, providing suggestions to captain Rohit Sharma and even cautioning Shubman Gill on the first day of the Test in Dominica. On Day 3, Kishan's humorous comments were directed towards his teammate and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

This incident took place towards the end of Day 3 when India needed just one wicket to secure victory. Kishan, along with several other Indian fielders, including Virat Kohli, found themselves thoroughly entertained by the batting performance of West Indies' number 11, Jomel Warrican.

Ishan Kishan brutally trolls Ajinkya Rahane

The left-arm spinner baffled the Indians with his unconventional batting stance and unorthodox shots against R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Warrican managed to hit three boundaries and score 18 runs, leaving the Indian fielders astonished. It was around this moment that Kishan humorously remarked to Rahane that Warrican had faced more deliveries than the Indian vice-captain.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma gives blunt reply when asked on Umran Malik's Test prospects

"Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you)," Kisha said while taking his position. Rahane, who was standing in the slips, seemed a bit taken aback by the sledge from his own teammate and asked "Haaa? Kyaa (what)?".

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.