Ishant Sharma gives blunt reply when asked on Umran Malik's Test prospects

The Indian pace veteran suggested the decision-makers to be mindful of what J&K speedster lacks for the extensive rigours of the Test match game.

Even as notable experts remain bullish about his future as an express quick in Test match whites, Umran Malik needs to refine his control and consistency by a significant degree and build up an impressive body of work in first-class cricket to push himself in the reckoning, said a pragmatic Ishant Sharma about the J&K speedster.

Amidst a narrative being played on the outside in favour of Malik to be fast-tracked in an in-transition Indian Test match set-up, Ishant stood out with his perspective of what is required to transform into a successful bowler in red-ball cricket.

Having been there himself as a teenage fast-bowling sensation, who burst to limelight with his great beginnings on that famous 2008 tour of Australia but later struggled to find his feet and took many years to develop into a match-winner that many had envisioned about him, Ishant said caution and process are keys to Umran Malik's progression.

A great bowler in the last part of his career, Ishant urged the decision-makers to be wary of making any hasty call on the express right-arm quick and give him time and space to develop into a rounded threat that can trouble Test match batters.

Ishant Sharma on Umran Malik's influx into Test cricket

Speaking to 'JioCinema', Ishant Sharma took a blunt route on Umran Malik being potentially fast-tracked into Test cricket and insisted the raw bowler still has much ground to cover when it comes to his control over the ball and consistency of execution with it - the basics that make all the difference to fortunes at the highest level.

"When he has a good first-class record, he has the pace but consistency is a question mark. If you have to play him Test cricket for a long time, you need to give him a little time to do well in first-class cricket and then you can select him for Test cricket," he said.

Ishant also believes it would be unfair on other first-class performers if Malik is given a bye over them for Test match cricket and said only if and when the J&K maverick is part of top performers' list in the Ranji Trophy, should he be treated differently from the rest.

"You won't be fair to those who have performed in first-class cricket for so many years, picked up wickets for their team and for themselves so that they can play at a higher level. According to me, do justice to them first and then if Umran Malik also has a good record, you should definitely select him," added the 105-Test veteran.

Notably, Umran Malik has taken his first-class wickets at an average of 46.67 and economy rate of 4.46 across seven matches in a very young career so far.