Watch: Ishan Kishan sacrifices his wicket after horrible mix-up with Virat Kohli

Kishan sacrifices wicket for Kohli after bad mix-up

It wouldn't have come down to that had Kishan gauged the single opportunity better after tapping the ball straight to the cover fielder Henry Nicholls and urging Virat Kohli to come in for what proved to be a hopeless run.

The run-out came on the third ball of the 35th over. Facing seamer Jacon Duffy's short-pitched delivery, Kishan gently hit the ball to the off-side and immediately asked Kohli to come in for the single. The great batter, having committed to his partner's call, kept running in towards the other end, anticipating Kishan to cross him.



But to his disbelief, Kishan stopped for a bit and even looked at Kohli for a last-second change of mind. But then, Kohli had committed to the run so much there was no way he could've made a u-turn.

This led to a situation, where Kishan had a decision to make: whether to sell Kohli short or not go back inside the crease and sacrifice his wicket. The young left-hander did the latter and ensured the more in-form player stayed intact at the crease.