Two India stars to lose central contract after not participating in Ranji Trophy matches

In a recent development coming in, two star India players are now on the verge of losing their central contract from BCCI after they did not participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 matches.

The BCCI has recently issued a strict diktat, mandating all centrally contracted players to play in Ranji games unless injured. However, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's decision to give the Ranji Trophy a skip can prove costly for the duo.

According to a TOI report, both Kishan and Iyer are now likely to lose their central contracts when the BCCI announces the list.

A BCCI source revealed, "The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, has almost finalised the list of centrally contracted players for the 2023-24 season too, which the BCCI will announce soon. Kishan and Iyer are likely to be excluded from that list, as both haven't been playing domestic cricket despite the BCCI's diktat to do so."

Ishan Kisha and Shreyas Iyer have been absent from the domestic games

Ishan Kishan has been on a self-imposed hiatus ever since the South Africa tour last December. However, he has been spotted practicing with the Pandya brother in Baroda but did not play for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. It is now anticipated that Ishan will make his comeback directly in the IPL 2024.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer was absent from Mumbai's final Ranji Trophy league match against Assam and will also miss the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda.

The middle-order batter had informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that he was not available for selection due to back spasms but Nitin Patel, the head of sports science and medicine at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in an email to the BCCI and the national selectors wrote that Iyer was 'fit'.

