Three brothers in one team! Islamabad United rope in Naseem Shah and his siblings for PSL 9

This marks the first instance of three brothers being part of the same team in the PSL and it will be intriguing to see whether they feature together in the Playing XI.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United has secured the services of pacers Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah in the PSL season nine draft. Previously, the two-time champions acquired Naseem Shah from Quetta Gladiators before the draft and have now completed the trio of Shah brothers in their team. Hunain, aged 20, has actively participated in domestic cricket for the past two years while Ubaid has excelled in junior-level cricket and showcased exceptional talent in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup.

This marks the first instance of three brothers being part of the same team in the PSL and it will be intriguing to see whether they will play together.

Naseem Shah is currently in the final leg of his recovery process

It's worth noting that Naseem Shah has commenced the final stage of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

The young pacer sustained an injury during the Asia Cup in September, leading to surgery in the United Kingdom. After the surgery, he spent two months in the UK for rehabilitation and initial training, with the PCB covering his medical expenses and providing continuous care through a team of expert medical staff.

Naseem's rehabilitation is ongoing at NCA, Lahore, supervised by a strength and conditioning coach, a physiotherapist, and a doctor. Currently, he is engaged in light gym exercises and partial bowling practice.

ALSO READ: Cameron Green wasn't expected to live past 12 years of age: Father Gary Green makes a SHOCKING Revelation

Islamabad United squad for PSL 9:

Jordan Cox, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, and Tom Curran.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.