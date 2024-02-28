India youngsters make big leaps in latest ICC Test Rankings

In a massive boost, Indian youngsters have climbed up the ladder in the latest ICC Test Rankings announced by the apex cricket body. The recently concluded IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi has led to some noteworthy changes.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal jas made a massive jump to the 12th position following his impressive knocks of 73 and 37 in the Ranchi Test. The 20-year-old Jaiswal made impressive gains from his initial 69th position, rewarding his consistency throughout the series against a tough England bowling attack.

Interestingly, another decent show from the youngster in the final fifth Test in Dharamsala would see Jaiswal break into the Top 10 in only his 9th match in the longest format.

Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel, both of whom scored a half-century during the series-clinching five-wicket triumph also reached new career-best marks on the updated rankings for Test batters.

India stars make big progress in latest ICC Test Rankings

Player of the Match Dhruv Jurel's remarkable innings, comprising scores of 90 and 39, propelled him to an impressive 31 places up to the 69th position while Gill finds himself in the 31st spot after climbing four places.

Notably, former England skipper Joe Root was back again in the top three. Root, a formerly top-ranked batter, struck an unbeaten 122 in the first innings

India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, continues to lead the Test bowler rankings, even after being rested for the fourth Test. His teammate, Kuldeep Yadav, has surged 10 spots to reach a career-high ranking of 32nd, thanks to his four-wicket haul in the second innings against England.

ALSO READ: India batter doubtful for final Test against England in Dharamsala

Additionally, Ravichandran Ashwin's impressive five-wicket performance in the second innings has significantly narrowed the gap with Bumrah, bringing it down to just 21 rating points.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.