James Anderson exchanges verbal volleys with Rohit Sharma

After being hit for an effortless six in the previous over, James Anderson seemed agitated and said a few words to India's captain.

James Anderson and Rohit Sharma were involved in a war of words on Day 4 of Ranchi Test.

The Day 4 of the Ranchi Test between India and England promises to be an enthralling one. With the hosts needing 152 runs and the visitors needing 10 wickets to win, it was always going to be a tough contest, both physically and mentally. India started the day in a positive way and added 44 runs more to their overnight score before Jaiswal got out.

In the 13th over of the match, fast bowler James Anderson exchanged some words with India captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit looked to nudge a ball through the leg side but got an inside edge. Jaiswal was looking for a single but Rohit seemed to refuse to the call for a moment. But realizing that his partner was way down the pitch, Rohit responded and got a cheeky single.

Fortunately for Rohit, there was no short leg and he reached the non-striker end on time. But James Anderson didn’t seem to like this and decided to have a few words with India’s captain. Their words were not audible but they were not pleasantries, according to former India coach Ravi Shastri.

You always try to get inside the opponent's skin: Ravi Shastri on commentary

"Just as he reached the other end, some words were exchanged between Anderson and Rohit Sharma. Positive it's not pleasantries. You always try to seize any advantage that you can, get inside the opponent's skin – be it a batter or a bowler," Ravi Shastri said on commentary.

Later, James Anderson also said a few words to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Anderson was hit for a magnificent pick-up shot over midwicket by Rohit Sharma in the 11th over of the match. This might have provoked the 41-year-old to have a few verbal volleys to the Indian batters. He has 697 Test wickets to his name and is closing in on Shane Warne’s 708 Test wickets.

James Anderson took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal for 37 off the bowling of Joe Root. Chasing 192 to win, India were 118/3 at lunch on Day 4 with some work still to be done.