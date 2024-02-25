"Zyada Hero mat ban:" WATCH how Rohit Sharma scolds Sarfaraz Khan for not wearing helmet while fielding

Rohit Sharma scolds Sarfaraz Khan.

India skipper Rohit is known for being extremely candid with his behaviour. His conversations caught on mics are nothing short of hilarious. And Rohit once again did not disappoint us.

While the Indian spinners were dominating the England batters on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi, a rather funny incident transpired in between.

It happened in the 47th over of England’s second innings when Sarfaraz came in close to field but was not wearing a helmet. Soon enough, he was reminded by Rohit of the same, but in his own unique fashion. In a clip that has been going viral all over X (formerly known as Twitter), Rohit was spotted scolding Sarfaraz saying, “aye bhai, zyada hero mat ban."

Sarfaraz was also told by the match official that he cannot field this close to the batter without a helmet.

India in the driver's seat

Speaking of the match, India are now in a comfortable position to seal the series. They are currently leading 2-1 and a win will secure the five-match series for Rohit Sharma and Co.

The ongoing clash in Ranchi began brilliantly for England as they posted an impressive 353 on a rather challenging pitch. The visitors also put up a superb bowling display to limit India to a total of 307 runs in the first innings and establish a 46-run lead.

However, during the second innings, the England batters failed to perform as the Indian spinners dismantled the lineup and bundled them out for a trivial 145.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sarafaraz Khan silences England with a sensational catch

Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker for India with five wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets, with Jadeja claiming one as India set themselves a comfortable target of 192 runs.

