WATCH: Sarafaraz Khan silences England with a sensational catch

Sarfaraz displayed his fielding prowess and completed it with a flying kiss to the Ranchi crowd.

The India spinners dominated on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test to bundle out England for a paltry score of 145 in their second innings. This has now given the hosts a real chance to wrap up the five-match series, with a target of 192 to chase down with two more day's play still left.

The Indian spinners shared all ten wickets amongst them - Ashwin finished with a fifer while Kuldeep Yadav got 4 and Jadeja got one scalp to his name. While the spinners delivered the goods, it wouldn't have been possible without some outstanding contributions in the field.

Speaking on which, Sarfaraz Khan, who made a sensation Test debut with twin fifties in Rajkot, this time displayed his fielding prowess and completed it with a flying kiss to the Ranchi crowd.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a flighted delivery and Hartley went for a big shot towards long-on and Sarfaraz dived in front to grab the catch.

WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan silences England with a sensational catch

The stunning catch ended Hartley’s short stint at the crease after scoring seven runs off 25 balls, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother at 133/7.

Earlier, batting first, the visitors scored 353 in their first innings, courtesy of a sensational Joe Root ton.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star pick with the ball, finishing with a four-wicket haul, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 307 in the first innings. Dhruv Jurel top scored with 90 off 149 while Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed 73 off 117. Kuldeep Yadav chipped in a handy 28 off 131, sharing a 76-run partnership with Jurel for the eighth wicket.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ashwin hunts England down with a double wicket blow in one over

Shoaib Bashir bagged a five-wicket haul for England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.