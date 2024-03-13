James Anderson reveals more details of sledge with Shubman Gill

Gill had clobbered Anderson for a six en route to his century following which the pair could be seen having a verbal duel.

While India had wrapped up the England Test series after the 4th Test in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma and Co maintained their domination to win the final game in Dharamshala with a scoreline of 4-1 and climbed to the top of the WTC points table.

However, during the contest there was a flashpoint incident when young India batter Shubman Gill could be spotted having a verbal duel with veteran England pacer James Anderson. What happened was Gill had charged down the crease to clobber Anderson for a six en route to his century following which the pair could be seen having an exchange.

However, in the end, it was only Anderson who got the better of Gill on 110 with a peach of a delivery.

While Gill had denied speaking to the broadcasters about the details of the incident, during England's second innings, Jonny Bairstow quizzed the Indian top-order batter on what had transpired.

ALSO READ: "Better not to": Shubman Gill outright denies revealing chat with Anderson after brutal six

James Anderson reveals details of spat with Shubman Gill

“What did you say to Jimmy about him retiring?” Bairstow asked.

“I told him he should retire,” Gill responded.

The exchange continued further, with Bairstow pointing out that Gill had been dismissed soon after his sledge. It did not stop there as the pair exchanged barbs about each other’s lack of performances and hundreds in the series and overall respectively.

Speaking on the Tailenders podcast, Anderson has since disclosed that Gill’s comment to him wasn’t the first word said in the spat.

“I said something to him like, ‘Do you get any runs outside India?’ and he said, ‘It’s time to retire’,” added Anderson. “Then two balls later, I got him out.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.