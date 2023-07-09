'Would be surprised if he makes the SCG Test versus Pakistan' - former Aussie star wants David Warner dropped

The aggressive left-hander has once again failed in English conditions through the Ashes 2023 and has been walking on a knife's edge with his Test match spot for a long time.

Unsurprising struggles in English conditions through the Ashes 2023 have emboldened the knives against David Warner, with prominent experts questioning the player's Test spot up the order and insisting he shall be dropped for the final two games of the marquee series.

Former speedster Jason Gillespie is one of the past Aussie giants who believe time is over for the aggressive left-hander and opined that it would be a huge shock if Warner were to make his desired conclusion post - the New Year's Test versus Pakistan at SCG in January 2024.

Perennially vulnerable against swing and late movement outside the off-stump, the experienced cricketer's twin poor outings in the Headingley Test took his tally of Test dismissals lost to Stuart Broad upto 17 and further regressed his woeful record in conditions in the UK - an average of 25.33 across 33 innings.

From the start of 2021, Warner has made his runs at 28.70 apiece from 23 Tests and 40 innings, with his double ton at the MCG Test last summer versus South Africa only helping the edgy and vulnerable top-order bat avoid the ultimate axe and prolong his run at the Test level.

Gillespie asks Australia to move past David Warner

In a column for the 'Daily Mail', Gillespie pressed home his point against David Warner retaining his place in the side despite continuous failings and encouraged the team management to make a swift change for the next Test in Manchester, especially if the visitors take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series on Sunday (July 9).

The ex pace veteran opined in favour of Matt Renshaw replacing Warner at the top of the order for the Old Trafford clash starting July 19. The backup left-hander, who was released from the squad after the Lord's Test, has stayed put in the UK, however, and would be hopeful of his opportunity if Warner does finally go.

"Personally, I am a bit torn over what Australia should do. Part of me thinks they should maybe make a change if Australia seal the series by winning this Test. That way, they are moving forwards and they get to take a look at someone else. For me, that would mean Matt Renshaw coming in, rather than reshuffling the order," Gillespie wrote.

"Dave has laid out his ideal plan to retire from Test cricket after the Sydney Test against Pakistan in January. But I would be surprised if he makes that. Runs are your currency and, while Dave has got a lot of credit in the bank and is one of the best players Australia has had when you don’t perform over a period of time, those credits dry up," he added.