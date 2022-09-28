Jaspirt Bumrah ruled out of first T20I vs South Africa with back pain

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20I series opener against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, with back injury.

Bumrah returned 1/23 and 0/50 in the two outings he played against Australia recently.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier speedster, has been ruled out of the ongoing first of three T20Is against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28, with back injury.

The BCCI, in an update, stated: “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first India vs South Africa T20I.”

“Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out,” confirmed India skipper Rohit Sharma after he won the toss and opted to field.

Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this month with back injury, and made a comeback to the India XI in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur, which was his first international outing since July. He returned 1/23 from two overs in a rain-shortened eight-overs-a-side game, castling Aaron Finch with a brilliant inswinging yorker, prompting appreciation even from the batter as he saw his leg stump being uprooted. He would later have Steve Smith floored with another yorker.

However, the brilliance didn’t quite continue in the decider in Hyderabad, where the right-arm quick conceded 50 in his four-over spell, his most expensive returns in the format. Bumrah has bagged 70 wickets from 60 T20Is till date, the third-highest tally for India, while having maintained an excellent economy of 6.62.

Playing XIs for first India vs South Africa T20I:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

