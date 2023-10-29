WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah dismisses two England batters in two balls

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Dawid Malan and Joe Root on two consecutive balls to bring India to the top in a low-scoring game.

Bumrah has been a consistent bowler throughout the tournament, and he again showed his superior skillsets.

Bumrah showed his class with the new ball. India needed early wickets, and Bumrah managed to do exactly that.

After being asked to bat first, India could only assemble 229 - thanks to a collective effort from the English bowlers. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played valiant knocks, but the other batters couldn’t support them. For England, David Willey starred with three wickets.

While the target wasn’t as daunting, England were always under pressure due to various reasons. Their batting hasn’t clicked as consistently throughout the tournament, whereas the Indian pace attack has been in form. They were certainly going to make work tough for the Englishmen.

While England started well, Jasprit Bumrah was quick to provide wickets to the Indian team. Bumrah has been a consistent bowler throughout the tournament, and he again showed his superior skillsets. While Mohammed Siraj wasn’t as penetrative from his end, Bumrah gave absolutely nothing to the batters and eventually managed to dismiss a couple of them.

Jasprit Bumrah dismisses two batters in two balls

England hit a few early boundaries to start their innings off and put India under pressure in a small chase. However, Jasprit Bumrah was quick to break the opening partnership and also dismissed England’s No. 3 Joe Root on the very next ball. These two wickets had his class written all over them.

Bumrah bowled a back of a length delivery on the off-stump line, but the ball skidded on after landing, probably due to the lights. Malan tried to cut it, but the ball was too close to cut. He could only get a thick edge, and the ball crashed the stumps.

For Joe Root, Bumrah bowled slightly fuller than the previous one, and the ball again skidded. It also kept low and hit Root’s pads in a flash. Bumrah didn’t even complete his appeal, and the umpire raised his finger.

Joe Root took a review, but he was plumb. Bumrah managed to provide an ideal start to the team yet again. He has been superb in the powerplay throughout the tournament.

