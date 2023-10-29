WATCH: Liam Livingstone takes a sensational catch to send Rohit Sharma back

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Adil Rashid on what was the fifth delivery of the 37th over.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Adil Rashid on what was the fifth delivery of the 37th over. It was a massive wicket for England, as Rohit was looking so good at the crease, eyeing a well-deserved ton. This wicket came against the run of play.

After electing to bowl first, England bowled exceptionally well on a surface that seemed to be two-paced. There was some uneven bounce for the pacers, while the spinners also got ample turn when they bowled slow and straight. The Indian batters were unsettled throughout the innings in Lucknow, with most of them playing reckless shots.

However, Rohit Sharma looked to be playing on a different surface altogether and was not disturbed by the wickets falling on the other end. He handled spin so well and played with an ideal technique. He also changed the tempo of the innings and played with more responsibility when the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul lost their wickets.

Rohit might have missed a century, but his knock provided the stability after those early wickets. On a track where the batters failed to execute their shots, Rohit put on a masterclass. It was one of his best knocks in the World Cup.

Adil Rashid dismisses Rohit Sharma on 87

Rohit Sharma was easily the best Indian batter against Lucknow. However, he lost his wicket at the wrong time. The team required a big knock from their captain, but Rohit left without completing his ton.

Adil Rashid, who bowled beautifully throughout the game, eventually managed to dismiss Rohit Sharma. Rashid bowled a googly just outside the off stump, and while Rohit read it, he couldn’t time it properly. The ball went towards the deep midwicket, and Livingstone ran in briskly and completed a fine catch.

Livingstone hurt his knee in the process, as it got stuck into the outfield while he was sprinting in. He was in pain but didn’t drop the catch. India lost their fifth wicket as Rohit departed on a well-made 87.

Rohit Sharma has got out in the 80s several times this year. He should have completed his century and put India to a respectable score. Nevertheless, it was a terrific knock from the Indian skipper on a tricky deck.

