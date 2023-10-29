WATCH: Shreyas Iyer gets out off a short delivery by Chris Woakes

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed off a short ball by Chris Woakes on a score of 4 in what was the fifth ball of the 12th over.

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed off a short ball by Chris Woakes on a score of 4 in what was the fifth ball of the 12th over. It was a massive breakthrough for the Men in Blue, as they had already lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli earlier. Iyer walked back in disappointment, as India required his services at that point.

After winning the toss, England elected to bowl first in Lucknow. The decision proved to be right, as the English bowlers were bang on with their lines and lengths, giving no room to the Indian batters. It was a perfect start for the defending champions.

England bowlers weren’t as convincing in the games before. They sprayed their lengths all around, and wickets didn’t come as consistently as the team required. However, they started with absolute perfection against the hosts, and the two-paced deck also assisted the pacers early on.

England required this start, as the Indian batters have been flying high in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. The only way to stop them was by dismissing them. England might not have been as consistent before, but they did most of the things right with the new ball in this game.

Shreyas Iyer gets dismissed off a short delivery again

Shreyas Iyer has a glaring weakness against the pacers, and every team knows it now. He struggles to control the short balls directed towards his body and looks to pull them every time. Chris Woakes knew it and bowled one short towards his helmet.

Iyer, who was ready to thwack it, saw a slightly shorter ball coming towards him and tried to pull it towards the midwicket region. However, he was rushed by Woakes’ pace and couldn’t time it properly. The ball only took the upper edge of Iyer’s willow and went in the air towards mid-on.

Mark Wood was stationed there, and he completed an easy catch to send back Iyer and increase the pressure on the Indian team. It was Iyer’s second consecutive dismissal off a shorter-length delivery. Trent Boult also dismissed him with a short ball in the previous game.

India required a big knock from Shreyas Iyer. However, he could only stay for 16 balls. Moreover, the teams will target him with more short balls in the upcoming matches.

