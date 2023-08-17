'Expectations their problem' - Jasprit Bumrah responds to query on Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

The journey has not been devoid of challenges for Bumrah, who was at the pinnacle of his performance across all three formats before the injury setback

Jasprit Bumrah is fit, sharp and poised to embrace the global stage, albeit with a prudent approach. He is all set to make his return to international cricket following an 11-month hiatus. His endeavor to stage a comeback in the T20I series against Australia last September was short-lived as he was sidelined after featuring in just two matches.

Another attempt was made earlier this year during the home ODIs against Sri Lanka. However, he was withdrawn from the squad before the commencement of the series. Nevertheless, this time, Bumrah is determined not to restrain himself. This resolve was evident in his inaugural press conference upon his reinstatement into the Indian squad.

Bumrah is set to lead India's pace attack in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland, commencing on August 18. Furthermore, he will undertake the role of captaincy for a youthful Indian team, marking his debut in the realm of white-ball cricket leadership.

Jasprit Bumrah when through extensive rehabilitation to be fit for the World Cup

"I respect their opinion but irrespective they are good or bad, I don't take anyone's opinion seriously. I don't want to put myself under pressure. I don't put unnecessary expectations on me. I am coming back after a long time, I want to enjoy it now. I'm not thinking that I have to contribute a lot or I will change everything. I'm coming with minimal expectations. If others are expecting, it's their problem, not mine," Bumrah said on the eve of the first T20I in Dublin, erasing all doubts about his fitness to Hindustan Times.

The right-arm pacer, who has invested extensive hours honing his craft at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, having recuperated from a stress fracture in his back affirmed that he is unencumbered by any limitations. He is poised to unleash his full bowling prowess, viewing the three-match T20Is as a preparatory stage for both the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

ALSO READ: LSG ropes in former India selector as strategic consultant

The journey has not been devoid of challenges for Bumrah, who was at the pinnacle of his performance across all three formats before the injury setback. However, the 29-year-old attested that he never once harbored the notion that his cricketing career had met its conclusion.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.