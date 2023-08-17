LSG ropes in former India selector as strategic consultant

The franchise revealed that this former BCCI Chairman of the Selection Committee will play a crucial role in offering essential guidance across various critical domains

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants made a significant announcement regarding the appointment of a former India wicketkeeper as their strategic consultant earlier today. The franchise revealed that this former BCCI Chairman of the Selection Committee will play a crucial role in offering essential guidance across various critical domains, according to an official statement.

In his capacity as Head of Talent Search and Talent Development, MSK Prasad will actively contribute to the franchise's efforts. This addition to the Lucknow Super Giants' team follows their recent appointment of Justin Langer as the head coach. Langer took over from Andy Flower, who departed to join Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Notably, MSK Prasad previously served as the chief selector for the India men's cricket team. Under his leadership, India achieved historic Test series victories in Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. Coincidentally, Justin Langer served as the head coach of the Australian cricket team during the same period.

MSK Prasad has previous experience of working in a strategic role

"Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas. His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian National Cricket Team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organization," LSG said.

Furthermore, MSK Prasad's contributions extend beyond the national team. He also held the position of Director of Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association. In this role, he played a pivotal role in establishing advanced coaching facilities across 13 districts in the Andhra region.

During his cricketing career, MSK Prasad represented India in 6 Test matches and 17 ODIs between 1999 and 2001. His extensive involvement in the sport encompassed a total of 96 first-class matches, during which he amassed over 4000 runs.

