WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah back at full intensity in India nets ahead of Ireland series

After an absence of 11 months, talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah re-entered the training nets for India on Wednesday, displaying both intensity and skill that established his reputation as a formidable adversary for batsmen. The 29-year-old's most recent appearance for India was in a T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad on September 25, 2022. Following this, he was sidelined due to a back injury that required surgical intervention.

However, Bumrah's eagerly anticipated return to the Indian cricket team occurred when he was appointed captain for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, scheduled to commence on Friday in Dublin. Arriving in Ireland on Tuesday, the Indian squad wasted no time and swiftly commenced their training regimen a day later.

A video shared by BCCI on X (formerly known as Twitter) captured Bumrah in action, bowling with remarkable pace and accuracy - a reassuring sight as the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup draw near.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna makes a comeback alongside Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah's formidable prowess was evident as he disconcerted a right-handed batter with a blistering bouncer, compelling him to evade the delivery. In a similar display of skill, he precisely targeted the toes of a left-handed batsman with a spot-on yorker, earning appreciative nods from his fellow teammates during the practice session.

The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023



This net practice session stands as a culmination of his diligent recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), during which he incrementally increased his workload while adhering to a customized fitness regimen.

The Indian squad also features pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is marking his return to the national side after a prolonged absence due to a lumbar stress fracture that necessitated surgical intervention.

