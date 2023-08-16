Injury cuts short Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint

The aggressive India and Mumbai right-hander has been ruled out of the remainder of his stint in the English One-Day Cup.

Prithvi Shaw's much highlighted English domestic One-Day Cup stint with Northamptonshire has been cut short by an untimely knee injury. The young Indian batter, who had taken centre stage with a double century for the Northants side and backed it up with a superlative century versus Durham, has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition in England.

Shaw, who has skipped the Deodhar Trophy for West Zone to pursue his English county stint, returns home after just four outings for the club. The aggressive right-hander has been in tremendous form in his limited appearances and blasted a whopping 429 runs at a strike-rate of 152.66.

The young Mumbaikar hogged the limelight by smashing his career-best List A score of 244 in the Group B league stage encounter against Somerset and backed it up with an enterprising knock of 125 not out versus Durham.

Shaw was looking set for a bumper domestic campaign in Northants colours but a knee injury picked up while fielding in the game against Durham has now put paid to his ambitions and potentially strengthening his claims of an India comeback.

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Northants stint with injury

Northamptonshire CCC confirmed the development on Prithvi Shaw via a formal statement issued on Wednesday (August 16) after results of the scans conducted on the player's knee left no scope of him returning to play within the stipulated tournament window.

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp," Head Coach John Sadler said.

"He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire."

Sadler wished Shaw a speedy recovery from his injury trails and expressed gratitude for his great services to the club over four matches.

"As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room," he said. "Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon."

Shaw is now under BCCI supervision for rehab and will be seeing a specialist for the knee troubles in London on Friday (August 18).