Jasprit Bumrah returns to India squad; named skipper for Ireland tour

The India squad for the upcoming T20Is in Ireland in August sees the much-anticipated return of Jasprit Bumrah, who is now fully fit and will also be leading the team as captain. Since his last appearance in the T20I series against Australia at home in September of the previous year, Bumrah has been out of action due to a back injury that required surgery in New Zealand.

He has been diligently working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru over the past two months. The NCA staff, headed by VVS Laxman has been overseeing his progress and they are reportedly satisfied with his rehabilitation which involved gradually increasing his bowling workload and engaging in practice games.

Initially, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad, the designated captain for the 2023 Asian Games who was supposed to lead the side in Ireland to ease Bumrah's workload. However, Bumrah expressed his enthusiasm for the captaincy role and thus will be leading the team. Notably, he had captained India in the Birmingham Test against England the previous year.

Prasidh Krishna makes a comeback as well

Adding further depth to India's fast-bowling department, Prasidh Krishna has been included in the squad for the three matches in Dublin. Krishna makes his comeback after an extensive recovery process from a lumbar stress fracture that had ruled him out of all cricket since the Zimbabwe tour in August 2022. Initially, surgery was not recommended and he worked towards a full recovery before the Ranji Trophy. However, after further assessment in December, surgery was advised to aid his rehabilitation.

Before his injury, Prasidh had been making a mark as an effective bowler during the middle overs in ODIs, showcasing his pace and the ability to hit hard lengths.

India T20I squad for Ireland tour: Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

