WATCH: Snake sprawls onto field during Lanka Premier League; leaves fans and players shocked

The incident occurred during a match between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants. Once the snake was safely out of bounds, play resumed.

During a Lanka Premier League (LPL 2023) fixture between Dambulla Giants and the Galle Gladiators earlier today (July 31), an unforeseen guest took center stage. The thrilling game saw the Galle Gladiators setting a challenging target of 181 runs for the Dambulla Giants. Led by the impressive Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who scored a fiery 48 off 34 balls and supported by star all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and captain Dasun Shanaka, the Gladiators' first innings was commendable.

The Dambulla Giants' chase began with promise, reaching 27 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in just four overs. However, an unexpected interruption occurred as a snake slithered onto the field, causing a brief pause in play during the second innings. Players and spectators were taken aback and officials quickly acted to remove the reptile from the playing area.

Former Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik too reacted to the incident and made a hilarious tweet. Sharing the video of the snake moving in the field he tweeted, “The Naagin is back, I thought it was in Bangladesh”.

Galle Gladiators eclipse Dambulla Giants in a thrilling super over

Once the snake was safely out of bounds, play resumed. Despite the disruption, the Dambulla Giants' middle order launched an aggressive counterattack against the Gladiators' bowling attack, ultimately amassing 180 runs and forcing the match into a thrilling Super Over.

During the Super Over, the Galle Gladiators needed 11 runs to secure victory and they accomplished this in just two balls. Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a pivotal role, hitting a four and a six in rapid succession, securing the Gladiators' triumph. For his vital batting contributions and three crucial wickets in the second innings, Dasun Shanaka was deservedly named the player of the match.

