News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Jasprit Bumrah
News
December 16, 2024 - 5:34 pm

‘Fighter spirit’: Jasprit Bumra Reveals His Pace Partner Is Bowling With a ‘Niggle’ in Brisbane

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Indian pace spearheaded lauded his partner for his bravery.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has made a startling revelation about his pace partner Mohammed Siraj playing with a niggle in the ongoing third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at The Gabba. The Indian pace spearheaded at the same time lauded Siraj for his bravery and ‘fighter spirit’.

Notably, on Day 2 of the contest, Siraj pulled up midway during his bowling and eventually left the field after consulting the team physio. However, much to everyone’s respite, he made his way just minutes before the end of the first session.

Speaking to the media after Day 3 of the game, Bumrah has now revealed that Siraj is playing with a ‘niggle and has done a commendable job to support the bowling contingent.

Bumrah said, “In this game, I think I’ll give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and he doesn’t bowl, then that team will go under pressure. So I think he has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves.”

India batters struggle after Australia post a daunting 445 in their first innings

Speaking about the match, the Indian team had to toil hard to get the wickets as Australia posted a daunting first-innings total of 445.

Jasprit Bumrah once again came to the rescue to finish with figures of 6/76. Siraj and Akash Deep, who failed to take any wickets on Day 2, claimed three scalps between them on Day 3 to bring the Australian innings to a close.

ALSO READ: ‘Time Has Come to’: Former India Star Blasts India’s Batting Coach After Horror Show in Border Gavaskar Trophy

On the other hand, the Indian batters continued with their struggles to perform in the Australian conditions, getting reduced to 44 for 4. At stumps on Day 3, the Indian scoreboard read 51 for 4 with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma currently at the crease, trailing by 394 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj

Related posts

Sanjay Manjrekar angry after India's batting horrors in Border Gavaskar Trophy

‘Time Has Come to’: Former India Star Blasts India’s Batting Coach After Horror Show in Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian batters were exposed once again, slumping to 44 for 4 in the ongoing third Test at The Gabba.
News
16/12/2024
Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes’ Career in Jeopardy? England Test Captain Forced To Leave Field With Recurring Injury Concern

Stokes looked crestfallen with his hand on his face.
News
16/12/2024
Shreyas Iyer Prithvi Shaw

‘We Can’t Babysit Anyone’ – Shreyas Iyer Warns Prithvi Shaw To Get Work Ethics Right Before It’s Too Late

Shaw has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons lately
News
16/12/2024
Former English cricketer and current commentator Isa Guha has apologised for her racial remarks on Jasprit Bumrah on the second day of The Gabba Test.

English Commentator Apologises for Calling Jasprit Bumrah ‘A Primate’ on Air; Ravi Shastri Reacts

The term “primate” didn’t sit well with the audience; they were reminded of the infamous 2008 Monkeygate scandal.
News
16/12/2024
Former English captain Michael Vaughan has called out the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for not sticking with a particular tactic for an extended period.

‘They Don’t Settle on a Tactic for Long Enough’ – Former English Captain Lashes Out at Rohit Sharma for His Poor Strategy

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has called out the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for not sticking with a particular tactic for an extended period.
News
16/12/2024
Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Batters Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record After His Match-Winning Knock in SMAT Final

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes.
News
16/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy