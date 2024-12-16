The Indian pace spearheaded lauded his partner for his bravery.

Jasprit Bumrah has made a startling revelation about his pace partner Mohammed Siraj playing with a niggle in the ongoing third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at The Gabba. The Indian pace spearheaded at the same time lauded Siraj for his bravery and ‘fighter spirit’.

Notably, on Day 2 of the contest, Siraj pulled up midway during his bowling and eventually left the field after consulting the team physio. However, much to everyone’s respite, he made his way just minutes before the end of the first session.

Speaking to the media after Day 3 of the game, Bumrah has now revealed that Siraj is playing with a ‘niggle and has done a commendable job to support the bowling contingent.

Bumrah said, “In this game, I think I’ll give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and he doesn’t bowl, then that team will go under pressure. So I think he has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves.”

India batters struggle after Australia post a daunting 445 in their first innings

Speaking about the match, the Indian team had to toil hard to get the wickets as Australia posted a daunting first-innings total of 445.

Jasprit Bumrah once again came to the rescue to finish with figures of 6/76. Siraj and Akash Deep, who failed to take any wickets on Day 2, claimed three scalps between them on Day 3 to bring the Australian innings to a close.

ALSO READ: ‘Time Has Come to’: Former India Star Blasts India’s Batting Coach After Horror Show in Border Gavaskar Trophy

On the other hand, the Indian batters continued with their struggles to perform in the Australian conditions, getting reduced to 44 for 4. At stumps on Day 3, the Indian scoreboard read 51 for 4 with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma currently at the crease, trailing by 394 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.