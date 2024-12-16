News
Sanjay Manjrekar angry after India's batting horrors in Border Gavaskar Trophy
News
December 16, 2024 - 3:45 pm

‘Time Has Come to Scrutinise’: Former India Star Blasts India’s Batting Coach After Horror Show in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Indian batters were exposed once again, slumping to 44 for 4 in the ongoing third Test at The Gabba.

Sanjay Manjrekar angry after India's batting horrors in Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian team’s batting nightmares continued in the ongoing third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at The Gabba. After Australia put up a big total of 445 in their first innings, the Indian batters were exposed once again, slumping to 44 for 4.

Barring KL Rahul (33), no other batter managed to reach double digits. The horror show has now triggered former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar who called for strict action.

Not only at The Gabba, during the series opener in Perth, India could put up a total of 150. Although in the second innings India made the most of eased up condition and scored 487 for 6 to win the game by 295 runs, they were in trouble again during the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, getting bowled out for 180 and 175 in the first and second innings respectively.

Concerned by India’s repetitive failures, Manjrekar took to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) and called for scrutiny of the batting coach of the team.

Manjrekar wrote on X, “I guess the time has come to scrutinise the role of a batting coach in the Indian team. Why major technical issues have remained unresolved for so long with certain Indian batters.”

India changed batting coach under Gambhir era

Notably, India had Vikram Rathour as the batting coach for the longest time, who served during both the Shastri and Dravid era.

However, new coach Gautam Gambhir brought in Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches to work with the team as Rathour departed around the same time with the outgoing Rahul Dravid.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes’ Career in Jeopardy? England Test Captain Forced To Leave Field With Recurring Injury Concern

Speaking about the current scenario in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the series is evenly poised at 1-1. The third Test has been interrupted by rain for the most part but the Aussies are currently in the driver’s seat if there’s any chance of a outcome.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
KL Rahul
Sanjay Manjrekar

