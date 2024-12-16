Stokes looked crestfallen with his hand on his face.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has once again been marred by a fresh injury concern, this time during the ongoing NZ vs ENG 3rd Test. This has now put questions on the longevity of his career as the dynamic all-rounder was forced to leave the field during day three of the contest due to his recurring left hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old will now undergo scans today (December 16) evening to understand the full extent of the injury. An update from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also confirmed that Stokes will not return to the field and will require further treatment.

Stokes looked crestfallen with his hand on his face as he walked in the direction of the team dressing room. The incident happened after the second ball of the 56th over of New Zealand’s second innings, which was Stokes’ 13th over and his third of the day.

Ben Stokes pulled up the same hamstring he tore back in August

To make things worse for Stokes, he pulled up the same hamstring muscle he tore in August while batting for Northern Superchargers against Manchester Originals during the Hundred, and was subsequently sidelined for the next two months.

Ironically, just ahead of the ongoing Final Test of the series, Stokes had sounded optimistic and stated he was in a better place with his body. He was also confident of taking up more bowling responsibilities but clearly, it has taken a serious toll now.

Stokes had said, “I have to work so much harder on the physical side of the job to allow me to go out and do my job but I got a good amount of overs in during the last two games and I am more confident about getting through a lot of spells in a day.”

