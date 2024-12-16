‘We Can’t Babysit Anyone’ – Shreyas Iyer Warns Prithvi Shaw To Get Work Ethics Right Before It’s Too Late

Shaw has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons lately

Indian batting stalwart Shreyas Iyer has issued a strong caution to young talent Prithvi Shaw to turnaround his career by improving his work ethics.

Shaw, who was once dubbed as India’s next big superstar, has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons lately. In October 2024, during the first phase of the Ranji Trophy, Shaw was left out of the Mumbai squad due to disciplinary and fitness concerns.

Things got even worse when he failed to land a contract during last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

Echoing on the same lines, Shreyas Iyer opened up about Shaw’s troubles and what needs to be done after leading Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) win.

Iyer told Cricbuzz, “And I have said it before as well in many of the interviews. He needs to get his work ethics right. And if he does that, you know, sky is the limit for him. Can you force him to? I can’t force him. He has played so much of cricket. And everyone has given him inputs. At the end of the day, it’s his job to go out there and figure out things for himself. We can’t babysit anyone, right?”

Prithvi Shaw’s career graph has gone downhill in the past two seasons

Prithvi Shaw’s 2023-24 season was plagued by a knee injury sustained during his time with Northamptonshire, which sidelined him for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, he made a promising return in the Ranji Trophy, amassing 451 runs at an average of 50.11. Despite this resurgence, his IPL 2024 campaign was underwhelming, with just 198 runs at an average of 24.75, including a single half-century, and he spent six matches on the bench.

ALSO READ: English Commentator Apologises for Calling Jasprit Bumrah ‘A Primate’ on Air; Ravi Shastri Reacts

As the 2024 season unfolded, Shaw’s struggles persisted. In four Ranji Trophy innings, he managed only 59 runs. His recent SMAT performance was similarly modest, scoring 197 runs at an average of 21.88, with his only notable contribution being a brisk 26-ball 49 during Mumbai’s quarterfinal chase against Vidarbha.

Unfortunately, he faltered in the tournament’s final stages, posting scores of 8 and 10 in the last two matches, even as Mumbai went on to win the title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.