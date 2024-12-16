News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Shreyas Iyer Prithvi Shaw
News
December 16, 2024 - 1:43 pm

‘We Can’t Babysit Anyone’ – Shreyas Iyer Warns Prithvi Shaw To Get Work Ethics Right Before It’s Too Late

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Shaw has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons lately

Shreyas Iyer Prithvi Shaw

Indian batting stalwart Shreyas Iyer has issued a strong caution to young talent Prithvi Shaw to turnaround his career by improving his work ethics.

Shaw, who was once dubbed as India’s next big superstar, has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons lately. In October 2024, during the first phase of the Ranji Trophy, Shaw was left out of the Mumbai squad due to disciplinary and fitness concerns.

Things got even worse when he failed to land a contract during last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

Echoing on the same lines, Shreyas Iyer opened up about Shaw’s troubles and what needs to be done after leading Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) win.

Iyer told Cricbuzz, “And I have said it before as well in many of the interviews. He needs to get his work ethics right. And if he does that, you know, sky is the limit for him. Can you force him to? I can’t force him. He has played so much of cricket. And everyone has given him inputs. At the end of the day, it’s his job to go out there and figure out things for himself. We can’t babysit anyone, right?”

Prithvi Shaw’s career graph has gone downhill in the past two seasons

Prithvi Shaw’s 2023-24 season was plagued by a knee injury sustained during his time with Northamptonshire, which sidelined him for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, he made a promising return in the Ranji Trophy, amassing 451 runs at an average of 50.11. Despite this resurgence, his IPL 2024 campaign was underwhelming, with just 198 runs at an average of 24.75, including a single half-century, and he spent six matches on the bench.

ALSO READ: English Commentator Apologises for Calling Jasprit Bumrah ‘A Primate’ on Air; Ravi Shastri Reacts

As the 2024 season unfolded, Shaw’s struggles persisted. In four Ranji Trophy innings, he managed only 59 runs. His recent SMAT performance was similarly modest, scoring 197 runs at an average of 21.88, with his only notable contribution being a brisk 26-ball 49 during Mumbai’s quarterfinal chase against Vidarbha.

Unfortunately, he faltered in the tournament’s final stages, posting scores of 8 and 10 in the last two matches, even as Mumbai went on to win the title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Prithvi Shaw
Shreyas Iyer
SMAT Final
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Related posts

Sanjay Manjrekar angry after India's batting horrors in Border Gavaskar Trophy

‘Time Has Come to Scrutinise’: Former India Star Blasts India’s Batting Coach After Horror Show in Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian batters were exposed once again, slumping to 44 for 4 in the ongoing third Test at The Gabba.
News
16/12/2024
Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes’ Career in Jeopardy? England Test Captain Forced To Leave Field With Recurring Injury Concern

Stokes looked crestfallen with his hand on his face.
News
16/12/2024
Former English cricketer and current commentator Isa Guha has apologised for her racial remarks on Jasprit Bumrah on the second day of The Gabba Test.

English Commentator Apologises for Calling Jasprit Bumrah ‘A Primate’ on Air; Ravi Shastri Reacts

The term “primate” didn’t sit well with the audience; they were reminded of the infamous 2008 Monkeygate scandal.
News
16/12/2024
Former English captain Michael Vaughan has called out the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for not sticking with a particular tactic for an extended period.

‘They Don’t Settle on a Tactic for Long Enough’ – Former English Captain Lashes Out at Rohit Sharma for His Poor Strategy

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has called out the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for not sticking with a particular tactic for an extended period.
News
16/12/2024
Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Batters Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record After His Match-Winning Knock in SMAT Final

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes.
News
16/12/2024
Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his disappointment with India’s team selection for the third Test in Brisbane.

Cheteshwar Pujara Unhappy With the Inclusion of This Player for the 3rd Test

Most Indian batters are not in great form or possess faulty techniques, and their problems have been exacerbated against a quality Aussie bowling unit.
News
16/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy