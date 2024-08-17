Jasprit Bumrah makes shocking revelation about his unknown skill

Jasprit Bumrah has made a shocking revelation about his unknown skill, adding another feather to his cap.

Jasprit Bumrah has made a shocking revelation about his unknown skill, adding another feather to his cap. He narrated the story of his journey in an interview with Indian Express, stating his mother didn’t want him to play cricket till Class X.

Later, he added he used to copy the actions of different bowlers because he didn’t have his own bowling action. Bumrah revealed he is ambidextrous and bowl with both hands, even though the pace reduces from his left arm.

“I didn’t get a lot of formal training and my mother also didn’t want me to play cricket till I finished Class X because she thought that I would not be able to focus on my education. So, the only way that I could learn was through television. As a child, I used to copy whoever took wickets because I didn’t have my own proper action.” “I think that jumbled up and became something interesting that I have now! But yes, I was fascinated by left-arm bowlers as well. I used to try and bowl with my left arm. I am ambidextrous, so I can do that, but obviously, there is a pace difference.”

Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the Bangladesh series

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh to manage his workload. He might return for the New Zealand series later and get into the groove of red-ball cricket.

India have crucial red-ball assignments coming with the start of the home season, and Bumrah’s fitness will be vital for India’s chances. That includes a daunting five-match Test series against Australia down under where Bumrah has previously done well.

Bumrah’s last appearance in Indian colours came during India’s historic win over South Africa in Bridgetown, and he has been rested from the Duleep Trophy as well. His workload management has been precise, which has allowed India to have him for all major tournaments.

Bumrah will hope to continue to remain injury-free and contribute as much as possible in India’s wins. A lot depends on whether Bumrah is available or not.

