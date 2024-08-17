Former Karnataka pacer lashes out at RCB for not using this young star

The great cricket columnist and former CEO of the Baroda Cricket Association, Makarand Waingankar, has strongly demanded the BCCI take the star all-rounder Manoj Bhandage under their wings. Notably, Waingarkar's call was fully supported by former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh. The duo have extended their support to RCB uncapped player Manoj Bhandage after his magnificent batting display in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. The Mysore Warriors defeated the Shivamogga Lions by 7 runs by VJD method in the second encounter of the thrilling league.

The thrilling league that had the fans on the edge of their seats saw the Mysore Warriors post a great total of 159/8 in the given 20 overs owing to the great batting display from Manoj Bhandage, who hammered 42 runs off 16 balls with a solid strike rate of 262 to help his side stand in the dominant position.

Hope some franchise gives him the opportunity: Dodda Ganesh

Following the game, Waingankar took to social media and said that he seems to be the best all-rounder option for Team India in the shortest format of the game. In the same vein, the former India pacer Ganesh said that RCB camp had benched him for the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League, so there should be another franchise coming up to have his services as the Karnataka batter has the great potential to shine. The cricketer turned analyst feels that Faf du Plessis and his men neither used this Karnataka star as an impact player who seems to be one of the clean strikers of the cricket ball.

I’ve been harping about him from 2 seasons now. But the @RCBTweets benched him for 2 editions straight and didn’t give him a game. Not even as an impact substitute. Manoj Bhandage is one of the clean strikers of the cricket ball. Hope some franchise gives him the opportunity… https://t.co/YiGYLkqb7j — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 17, 2024



