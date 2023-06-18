Ireland T20Is to be Jasprit Bumrah's comeback ground: Reports

The ace speedster could be picked even before the Asia Cup 2023 depending on fitness recovery from a long-drawn rehab for persistent back injury.

Jasprit Bumrah's long-awaited return to international cricket could see the light of the day in the month of August during India's short trip to Ireland. The ace speedster could return to top-level action after 11 months during the three-match T20I series against the European rivals.

Bumrah underwent surgery for his persistent back injury earlier in the year after being sidelined from playing action since September, when he ended up aggravating his issue at the fag end of the T20I series at home against Australia.

The bowler was initially given the nod ahead after a sustained rehab for the limited-overs series versus Sri Lanka in January. However, an untimely recurrence further pushed him off the bowling mark and he had to eventually undergo the knife with the clear intention to regain full fitness for the Asia Cup this September, which will act as a precursor to the 2023 World Cup.

But in a report issued by News18, a senior BCCI official privy to Jasprit Bumrah's comeback trail said, the world's premier fast-bowler could be back for the T20I series versus Ireland that precedes the Asia Cup.

Bumrah to be back with Ireland T20Is?

While the selectors are expected to firm up an alternate T20I squad under Hardik Pandya, featuring young IPL 2023 performers and missing the esteemed cast to be busy with the World Cup build-up, News18 report claims the decision-makers could be deeming Jasprit Bumrah fit for the Ireland series.

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year," the BCCI official said.

"It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field."

Also Read - Amidst criticism of ignoring domestic duties, here is why Ishan Kishan is missing Duleep Trophy

If Bumrah does travel to the Irish shores, the idea could be to give the seamer some useful game time even before entering the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.

The 2023 World Cup is reportedly scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.