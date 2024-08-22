Jasprit Bumrah to miss two more Test matches before Australia tour: Reports

A riveting home season for India will start next month with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh before hosting New Zealand for a three-match Test rubber.

A riveting home season for India will start next month with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh before hosting New Zealand for a three-match Test rubber. The BCCI has adopted an approach to blend experienced pacers with a few young ones to maintain the workload of pacers while also providing exposure to new faces.

It has helped them to keep Jasprit Bumrah fit for important events and injury-free since his return from a career-threatening back surgery. Now the speculations have been high on the return of Bumrah to competitive cricket, for he has been on an extended break since his last assignment.

His last outing for the Men in Blue came in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where India defeated South Africa to end a 10-year drought. While other fit players featured at some point in the following series, Bumrah remained on a break to keep him fresh for big series home and away.

A report by The Indian Express suggests Bumrah could return to the action with the Bangladesh series next month. According to the report, he might not feature in both games but can play at least one in the series.

Bumrah to feature in only two of three New Zealand Tests

Further, Jasprit Bumrah might not play all three Tests against New Zealand due to only a three-day break between games. However, he will be part of at least two red-ball matches, adds the report.

A BCCI official told The Indian Express that pacers in the Duleep Trophy are picked with the Australia series in sight, and good performances could see them on the tour down under.

“We cannot rest everyone at one go because you need experience even in home conditions. Like in the case of England series, where India paired a senior pacer with a youngster, a similar approach would be adopted. There is a good crop of fast bowlers at the Duleep Trophy, who have been picked keeping the Australia tour in mind. If they do well, we can use them in home conditions before taking them to Australia.”

The Bangladesh Test series will start on September 19 in Chennai before the caravan moves to Kanpur for the second game. After the red-ball series, a three-match T20I series against the same opponent will follow.

