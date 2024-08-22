Uncapped Delhi Capitals player certain of release ahead of IPL 2025 auction

He revealed that the thought is going on at the back of his mind.

A Delhi Capitals (DC) star, in a recent interaction, has hinted at his release from the northern India franchise ahead of the upcoming India Premier League (IPL 2025) mega auction.

27-year-old spinning all-rounder Lalit Yadav has been backed by the DC franchise since 2020, but come the mega auction, the retention dynamics could play out differently.

Lalit Yadav is currently plying his trade for the Purani Delhi franchise in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) but remains aware that things can soon go south.

However, as of now, the all-rounder wants to focus on the ongoing league and believes that he will get what he deserves.

Speaking with media at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the fixture between Purani Delhi and West Delhi Lions, the Purani Delhi skipper told News18 CricketNext,

“Honestly, it’s [Auction] there in the back of the mind. DPL is a great platform for me and all the youngsters playing in the tournament. It’s going on air and the franchises are watching you. But I’m telling it to myself that let’s focus on the DPL first. And if God is willing, I’ll have something in my hand as well.”

Delhi Capitals unlikely to retain Lalit Yadav

The Delhi Capitals have consistently prioritized investing in promising young talents, always selecting the best available. If they have the opportunity to retain any of these players without putting them through the auction process, they will eagerly seize it.

They have several young sensations who can be part of the core in the coming years like Abhishek Porel, Rasikh Dar, Kumar Kushagra and thus DC might not find a way to retain Lalit Yadav.

Lalit could feature in only two games last season, managing 10 runs and no wickets.

