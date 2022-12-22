Jofra Archer returns as England name ODI squad for South Africa tour

Jofra Archer has been named in England’s 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series in South Africa beginning January 27.

Archer hasn’t played any international cricket since March 2021.

Archer is said to be recovering well from a longstanding elbow injury, and is expected to return to international action during the South Africa series. The 27-year-old, who was England’s highest wicket-taker in their victorious 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign at home, last represented the national side during the India tour last year.

Overall, Archer has played 13 Tests, 17 ODIs and 12 T20Is, collectively bagging 86 wickets across the three formats.

Harry Brook, having excelled in England’s recent 3-0 Test series whitewash in Pakistan recently, has earned a maiden ODI call-up, while Ben Duckett too, has been rewarded with an ODI return for the first time since 2016.

“Sussex and England quick Jofra Archer returns to an England squad for the first time since March 2021. He is recovering well from an elbow injury and is expected to return to international cricket in South Africa next month,” stated an official press release.

“Surrey seamer Reece Topley is making excellent recovery from his left ankle injury and is on track to be ready for the three-match series.

“Yorkshire prolific batter Harry Brook, who has impressed in England colours this winter, is called up to the ODI squad for the first time and will be looking to add to his Tests and IT20 caps for the Three Lions.

“Nottinghamshire dynamic batter Ben Duckett returns to the ODI set-up for the first time since 2016.”

The first two South Africa vs England ODIs will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on January 27 and 29 respectively, before the Diamond Oval, Kimberley hosts the third ODI on February 1.

England squad for ODI series vs South Africa

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes