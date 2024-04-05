England speedster set to make return in Pakistan T20Is to get ready for T20 World Cup 2024

It will be an explosive addition to the England team if he manages to get ready for the mega-event.

In a positive news for the England cricket team, a star speedster is set to make a return to the side during the upcoming Pakistan T20I series in a bid to prove his readiness for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

England's managing director Rob Key shed light on the developments, sharing his optimism for star pacer Jofra Archer being fit enough to play against Pakistan.

Archer is presently in Barbados, where he is set to participate in club cricket as part of his return to competitive play following an 11-month hiatus due to a recurring right elbow injury.

The fast bowler has also been actively involved in Sussex's pre-season preparations, including a tour to Bangalore. Head coach Paul Farbrace recently praised Archer's performance, stating that he has been "bowling with exceptional pace."

Rob Key speaks of Jofra Archer's chances for T20 World Cup 2024

Speaking on Jofra's chances for the T20 World Cup, Key said, "Absolutely," Key told Sky Sports News when asked if Archer is a consideration for the World Cup squad. "Jofra, he's been out on Sussex's pre-season out in India. He bowled quickly out there, he bowled really well."

Key added, "He's now just gone back in the Caribbean, where he is going to play a little bit of club cricket, stuff like that - all about getting himself ready for that World T20. He'll play hopefully the Pakistan series. But it's always fingers crossed at the moment with Jofra."

Despite having only played in seven limited-overs matches for England since March 2021, Archer was handed a two-year central contract by the ECB in October. There is a strong sense of optimism that he can overcome the challenges of the past few years and make a successful comeback.

