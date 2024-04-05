Shaheen Afridi issues warning on Instagram story after captaincy axe

PCB's handling of the entire captaincy scenario hasn't been well-received by the Pakistan speedster.

Premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was recently removed from his T20I captaincy duties by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The leadership responsibilities in white-ball cricket were bestowed back to Babar Azam, who had stepped down from the post following their dismal 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

The development comes with the 2024 T20 World Cup next in the pipeline as Pakistan set their eyes on winning the coveted ICC title.

For Shaheen, it was rather unceremonious as he got to lead the side in just one T20I series against New Zealand which the Men in Green succumbed 1-4.

To make matters worse, the PCB website had used quotes of Shaheen which were apparently not his to welcome back Babar as captain.

Shaheen Afridi was aggrieved by PCB's tackling of the captaincy situation

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, PCB did not ask Shaheen for a statement but a press release had his words, pledging support to the returning skipper. Shaheen was extremely disappointed by the manner of the sacking, which infuriated him further.

Shaheen and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi later met in Kakul and reached an uneasy truce, where the fast bowler, although still aggrieved, agreed to put the episode behind him.

Last night (April 4), Shaheen posted a 30-second clip of a lion on his Instagram story with the words: “Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don’t test my patience. Because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you’ve ever met, but once I reach my limit, you’ll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing.”

