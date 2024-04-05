IPL 2024: Indore police arrest eight people from an online betting gang

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the most prominent event in the cricket fraternity, with viewers’ eyes glued on every game.

Each encounters trends on social media, with matches analysed extensively among the casuals and non-casuals.

The most significant reason for its worldwide popularity is the amount of money involved, with each team having a value of INR 100 crore. While the league brings fame and investments, it also explicates new sources of betting, with people involved in illicit activities and losing their money.

A report published by the Hindustan Times disclosed a betting racket busted by Indore police in Lasudia in Madhya Pradesh. The police officials arrested eight members of the gang after receiving a tip from a flat of a building.

The gamblers ran an online website to enable people to put their bets on the matches of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The website owners had bought fake SIM cards and used them to receive betting money via QR codes across different states.

Police confiscate mobile phones, cheques books and ATM cards

The report by Hindustan Times also reported that Indore police confiscated 22 mobile phones, 17 chequebooks, five laptops, 21 bank passbooks, and 31 ATM cards and registers with details of all the amounts and transactions. The officials said the network of these gamblers was spread in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“During interrogation of the accused, it was found that their online betting network was spread across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.”

The police are looking to find more details about this online betting gang, with their extensive interrogation and investigation underway into the case. It won’t be a surprise if this racket has more connections that lure people to invest their hard-earned money in their illegal online betting portal.

In fact, a large section of viewers follow IPL games only because of betting in the country, for people invest heavily in gambling every year despite knowing its ill consequences.

