'Keeps winning in the battle of Shashank Singhs' - Fans react as Shashank plays a blinder to take Punjab Kings home

Shashank Singh played a blinder to win the game for his team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), out of nowhere against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Shashank Singh remained not out with 61 runs in 29 balls, including six boundaries and four maximums.

Shashank Singh played a blinder to win the game for his team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), out of nowhere against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. When he came out to bat, PBKS were in a spot of bother and required another 130 runs in 11.2 overs with four wickets already down.

However, Shashank did the rescue work for PBKS and kept them in the chase by hitting consistent boundaries. While Sikandar Raza couldn’t provide him with much support, Jitesh Sharma first and Ashutosh Sharma later did a fabulous job of taking the innings forward.

Shashank Singh wins it for @punjabkingsipl 👌



His inspirefeul innings takes them over the line 🙌



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/A9QHyeWhnG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2024

Shashank completed fifty in just 25 balls but was determined to take his team over the line and didn’t celebrate excessively. He kept batting and was really hitting them well against a few quality and seasoned bowlers of GT.

Also Read: WATCH: Shubman Gill rips apart Kagiso Rabada with two picture-perfect hits

Shashank was effortless with his boundary hitting and hardly made any errors with his shot selection in the middle under immense pressure. He looked solid against all the bowlers and had a sense of panache throughout his stay at the crease.

Fans react as Shashank Singh plays a tremendous knock in Ahmedabad

Shashank Singh remained not out with 61 runs in 29 balls, including six boundaries and four maximums. He held his nerves and hit the winning runs to take PBKS over the line with only one ball to spare.

The celebrations following the game were wild, and rightly so. Shashank had done an unbelievable and deserves all the applause for showing application and the ability to stay calm when the odds are against him.

The social media has been abuzz since Shashank’s blinder, with users churning out their thoughts on the players. Not only Punjab Kings’ fans - all the viewers watching the game expressed excitement at seeing a new talent in the world’s best T20 league.

Telegram Group Join Now

Here are some reactions:

Shashank Singh keeps winning in the battle of Shashank Singh’s — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) April 4, 2024

SHASHANK SINGH THE HERO OF PBKS. WHAT A MATCH. IPL IS THE GREATEST THING IN THE WORLD. pic.twitter.com/tS58tzuLcn — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 4, 2024

I really hope this is the Shashank they actually wanted to buy cause imagine buying someone by mistake and he turns out to be your best middle order player. pic.twitter.com/7krBJZ3BLM — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 4, 2024

Forget your English Bignames

PBKS has got an Academy Recruiter In the form of Shashank Singh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5gSqqYX1Fr — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 4, 2024

Life may look like a misery because of a decision you took in confusion but maybe that would turn out like SHASHANK SINGH!! pic.twitter.com/xNh6eslHlc — Aswathyᶜˢᵏ💛 (@Dhonifan183) April 4, 2024

Wow! What a great day for the 32-year-old from Chhattisgarh!!



Shashank Singh!! — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 4, 2024

Very happy for Shashank singh. Been in and out for a long time, long time and finally getting an opportunity to prove what he is capable of. Congo PBKS. https://t.co/7Pdv68shuU — Prasanna (@prasannalara) April 4, 2024

Shashank Singh meeting Preity Zinta after winning the match. pic.twitter.com/FjUnDXKF9p — Sumit Mishra (@SumitLinkedIn) April 4, 2024

Punjab Kings were confused in the IPL 2024 auction and thought they had bought another batter with the same name before finding out it was a correct buy. Coming in a new position, Shashank proved his worth and showed he can win more matches and be a long-term investment for PBKS in the coming years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.