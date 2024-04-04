WATCH: Shubman Gill rips apart Kagiso Rabada with two picture-perfect hits

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill put up a stellar display with the bat during their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to register his first fifty of the season. Gill eventually went on to score an unbeaten 48-ball 89* to set up a towering 200-run target for PBKS.

However, during his blistering knock, Gill hit two glorious sixes, both off Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada.

The first one was in the 12th over when Gill lofted the ball straight over Rabada's head for a maximum and then held the pose of his picture-perfect shot. This particular stroke brought back the memories of Virat Kohli and the iconic six he hit against Pakistan's Haris Rauf in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The next one came towards the end of the GT innings in the 18th over when Gill anticipated a bouncer from Rabada and hit a tennis-like shot to send it over the ropes.

WATCH: Shubman Gill dispatches Kagiso Rabada for two spectacular sixes

Speaking about the match, Gill reached his half-century in 31 deliveries, with a boundary off Harpreet Brar’s delivery and to a huge appreciation from the home crowd. Apart from Gill's explosive batting, Kane Williamson (26) and Sai Sudarshan (33) made meaningful contributions as well. It was then a late flourish from Rahul Tewatia to propel GT's scoreboard to 199 for 4 in 20 overs.

Tewatia hammered 20 runs in the penultimate over by Harshal Patel which included three wides, a maximum, and a boundary.

ALSO READ: Aakash Chopra compares KKR's teenage sensation with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav

For PBKS, Rabada finished with two wickets while Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel picked up one scalp apiece.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.