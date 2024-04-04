Aakash Chopra compares KKR's teenage sensation with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav

Aakash Chopra praised the budding cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi for establishing an identity for himself in his maiden match in the IPL

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently lauded the Kolkata Knight Riders newcomer Angkrish Raghuvanshi for putting up a great show on his debut match against Delhi Capitals. Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals locked horns for the 16th match of IPL 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on 3rd April.

In the match, Kolkata opted to bat first and recorded the second highest total in the history of IPL. The KKR batters grilled the hosts’ bowlers to post a score of 272 runs at the end of 20 overs. The veteran Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine scored 85 runs off 39 balls and led the team’s batting order at the top.

Narine was supported by the debutant, Angkrish Raghuvanshi from the other end. The 18 year old put 54 runs on the board off 27 deliveries with a strike rate of 200. The teenager smashed five fours and three sixes, without fearing the experienced DC bowlers like Anrich Nortje.

Aakash Chopra Extolls Angkrish Raghuvanshi for his debut performance against DC

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, while analyzing KKR’s innings against Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra praised the budding cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi for establishing an identity for himself in his maiden match in the IPL.

"After that (Sunil Narine’s knock), a small kid - Raghuvanshi. This player also showed that he is the identity of the new India. How times have changed - when Mayank Yadav bowls, he is also the new India's kid, it doesn't matter to him who is standing in front of him, whether it's Jonny Bairstow, Cameron Green or Glenn Maxwell," said Aakash Chopra.

Chopra highlighted that Raghuvanshi’s recent performance reminded him of the Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, especially after his Supla shot, which is a classic Suryakumar Yadav shot.