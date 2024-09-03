'He is quite a naughty boy:' South Africa Legend Makes a Funny Comment About Rohit Sharma

The former Proteas star has previously worked closely with Rohit in IPL.

Team India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is well known for his on-field antics. From his funny comments to hilarious animations, Rohit's gestures definitely add an element of comic relief amidst the tension and excitement whenever India is playing.

Now, a former Proteas cricketer and a South African legend has made an interesting remark regarding Rohit's personality.

Jonty Rhodes recently revealed that Rohit has always had a 'naughty' side to his character and added that the Indian skipper often makes comical actions on the field.

Rhodes could give a better perspective since he and Rohit have also worked closely together at Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Echoing on the same lines, Rhodes told Rev Sports, “The way that he interacts with his teammates, he's quite a character. He's quite a naughty boy, almost. He says a few things on the stump mic and you go 'Oh! Do you know people are listening, Ro?' I don't understand all of it but it's always broadcast and translated for us."

Rohit Sharma sets sight on Bangladesh Tests

Rohit Sharma, who was India's latest all-format captain, relinquished his T20I captaincy when he announced his retirement from the shortest format earlier this year in June after leading the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

The 37-year-old batter was last seen in action during the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month, which the Indian team lost 0-2.

He will not take part in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024, where many centrally contracted players will compete, especially with India's long Test schedule lined up ahead.

ALSO READ: 'Lowest point in Pakistan's Cricket history' - Social Media Reacts as Bangladesh clean sweep Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Rohit will next set his sights on the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting from September 19.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.