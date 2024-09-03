'Lowest point in Pakistan's Cricket history' - Social Media Reacts as Bangladesh clean sweep Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh registered a historic win by six wickets in Rawalpindi to clean-sweep Pakistan away from home.

Bangladesh registered a historic win by six wickets in Rawalpindi to clean-sweep Pakistan away from home. It was only Bangladesh’s second series victory away from home, with their first coming back in 2009 against West Indies on Caribbean shores.

Chasing a moderate 183 in the fourth innings, Bangladesh completed the win by losing only four wickets and chased down the total in 56 overs to script history. Fittingly, their two most experienced batters - Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan - were at the crease when the moment arrived, with the latter hitting the winning runs.

Bangladesh gave all their to win the series and played exceptionally well to stun the opponents. They were ruthless with their approach in the series and showed better acumen to read the conditions and adapt quickly to overcome the obstacles.

Meanwhile, Pakistan looked listless in their own backyard and couldn’t read conditions well enough to adapt at any stage. They did create a few chances in the last innings, but the game was over, and they could hardly do anything.

Social media reacts as Bangladesh defeat Pakistan 2-0

Bangladesh is generally not as good away from home, but it has shown that it is on the rise and has defeated Pakistan in challenging conditions. Pakistan sustained another series defeat, for they also lost to Australia and England previously at home.

They would have fancied their chances against a slightly weaker opponent, but this defeat has almost diminished their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June next year. It is almost impossible for them to qualify now, for they needed to win almost everything before this series and are themselves responsible for this poor run in this WTC cycle.

The reactions to Pakistan’s defeat are aplenty across social media platforms, with memes and posts doing rounds We have curated the best ones and posted in this segment.

Here are some reactions:

Scenes from Pakistan YouTube Studios after Pakistan got whitewashed by Bangladesh at home.#BANvsPAK pic.twitter.com/OTGX2ZDQ9C — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 3, 2024

Fans: This is the lowest point in Pakistan cricket

PCT everytime: Challenge accepted — Manya (@CSKian716) September 3, 2024

Zimbabwe is Pakistan's last hope to break the win-less streak at home in Tests, that too considering if they haven't sent any fake Superman or Batman to Zimbabwe in recent years. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 3, 2024

2023: Pakistan win 2-0 in Sri Lanka

2024: Sri Lanka win 2-0 in Bangladesh

2024: Bangladesh win 2-0 in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/krfdQiIQR1 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 3, 2024

Oh! History will be made in Rawalpindi. Litton Das is clearly the man the moment. Exceptionally talented batter, who has found some consistency in the longest format. And Bangladesh's pace attack outgunned the Pakistan attack. Simply put, Bangladesh were better in almost all… — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 3, 2024

Stupendous from Bangladesh to whitewash Pakistan 2-0!



Should go down as one of the most famous Bangladesh wins, 26/6 they were. To win from there, incredible resolve.



Das Dada and Mehidy lad were magnificent. Mehidy's 5 also kept Pakistan in check in first innings.



Deserved… — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 3, 2024

Losing to Bangladesh at home 2-0 in Tests, in all likelihood, is the lowest point in Pakistan's Cricket history on field.



This is worse than losing to Ireland in 2007, or USA in 2024. To lose in shorter formats you need an element of bad luck. But in Tests, there's no excuse. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 3, 2024

For Bangladesh, I can’t think of anything bigger than this. The World Cup of 2015 was great, beating Australia and England at home fantastic. And the kiwi win was huge.



But Bangladesh were East Pakistan. They use to be given one position in the team for their players as a token… — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) September 3, 2024

India hardly lose test match at home condition and on the other hand Pakistan hardly wins test match at home. There's a level to this game. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 3, 2024

Bangladesh will take ample confidence from this series win and would hope to replicate the same against India in another away rubber. The two-match Test series will begin later this month in India.

