'Lowest point in Pakistan's Cricket history' - Social Media Reacts as Bangladesh clean sweep Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh registered a historic win by six wickets in Rawalpindi to clean-sweep Pakistan away from home.
 By Darpan Jain Sep 3, 2024, 16:52 IST
Bangladesh registered a historic win by six wickets in Rawalpindi to clean-sweep Pakistan away from home. It was only Bangladesh’s second series victory away from home, with their first coming back in 2009 against West Indies on Caribbean shores.

Chasing a moderate 183 in the fourth innings, Bangladesh completed the win by losing only four wickets and chased down the total in 56 overs to script history. Fittingly, their two most experienced batters - Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan - were at the crease when the moment arrived, with the latter hitting the winning runs.

Bangladesh gave all their to win the series and played exceptionally well to stun the opponents. They were ruthless with their approach in the series and showed better acumen to read the conditions and adapt quickly to overcome the obstacles.

Meanwhile, Pakistan looked listless in their own backyard and couldn’t read conditions well enough to adapt at any stage. They did create a few chances in the last innings, but the game was over, and they could hardly do anything.

Social media reacts as Bangladesh defeat Pakistan 2-0

Bangladesh is generally not as good away from home, but it has shown that it is on the rise and has defeated Pakistan in challenging conditions. Pakistan sustained another series defeat, for they also lost to Australia and England previously at home.

They would have fancied their chances against a slightly weaker opponent, but this defeat has almost diminished their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June next year. It is almost impossible for them to qualify now, for they needed to win almost everything before this series and are themselves responsible for this poor run in this WTC cycle.

The reactions to Pakistan’s defeat are aplenty across social media platforms, with memes and posts doing rounds We have curated the best ones and posted in this segment.

Here are some reactions:

Bangladesh will take ample confidence from this series win and would hope to replicate the same against India in another away rubber. The two-match Test series will begin later this month in India.

