Jos Buttler names two Indian batters' skills he would like to steal

The explosive England white-ball batter and current limited-overs skipper named two high-class Indian cricketers he envies when they bat in the middle.

Jos Buttler maybe the game's most explosive and indomitable white-ball batter in contemporary times, but there are two Indian players and their skill and the zeal even the England modern-day master envies.

The 2019 World Cup winner named two such famous cricketers from the subcontinent for their stroke-making and temperament as something he wishes he possessed ahead of the next iteration of the marquee tournament on Indian shores in October-November.

For Buttler, those two Indian names are of experienced opening batter and current skipper Rohit Sharma and currently-sidelined premier India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

While the England limited-overs captain envies the pull shot that Rohit has elevated to great heights by executing it to perfection and with minimum fuss over the years, he also feels inspired watching Pant bat and operate with his uniquely built mindset in the middle.

Buttler envies Rohit, Pant from Indian camp

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo for an interview on 'Cricket Monthly', Buttler said two of the cricketers he wishes he could emulate the skill and the headspace of are Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. The famous cricketer and one of the finest batters of the times reiterated his sense of appreciation towards the two key Indian players by underlining their strengths.

When asked to name two or three of his favourite batters to watch and what stroke or strengths of theirs he would love to imbibe, Buttler wasted no time in naming the famous Indian duo alongside South Africa's premier wicketkeeper-batter and established white-ball opener Quinton de Kock.

"Quinton de Kock - the way he picks it up off his legs. Rohit Sharma's pull shot. Rishabh Pant's mindset, that fearless [nature]. He's fun to watch," Buttler responded.

Buttler has been part of multiple riveting contests against Rohit and Pant over the years and watched them yield their magic with the bat from perhaps the best seat in the house behind the stumps.

Pant remains sidelined for the coming World Cup, but Buttler will get to enjoy Rohit in his imposing avatar at the marquee tournament, with England and India scheduled to lock horns in Lucknow on October 29.